Enteractive Announces Appointment of Two New Recruitments to its Board

Enteractive, the inventor of the (Re)activation Cloud platform, announced the appointment of two new recruitments to its Board.

Joining Enteractive’s Board are Christian Rajter and Enrico Bradamante. Enteractive said the recruitment was decided on to further strengthen the company’s ability to scale on a global level.

Christian Rajter joins the Board with tons of experience with previous roles of CEO of Expekt, CEO and Founder of Mobenga and his current role as Chairman of OMI Gaming and Verisec(publ). Enrico Bradamante has previously worked as Managing Director for one of the biggest gaming providers in the industry, Net Entertainment. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer for Maverick Gaming and a Chairman of a Malta iGaming Association, iGEN.

The current Chairman of the Enteractive Board, Marcu Kruger said while they are currently in the process of accelerating on scaling the company’s momentum, now is the time to start the recruitment process of expanding its Board. They are seeing more operators joining the (Re)activation Cloud platform, and with the level of demand growing, it was a must to boost its board members. Both, Christian and Enrico bring years of solid experience to the operations and they are thrilled to have them both onboard.