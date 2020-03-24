Enteractive Enters Brazil Through KTO Partnership

24 March 2020, Malta (Press Release) – Enteractive, the iGaming industry Reactivation specialist, has entered the Brazilian market for the first time after signing a deal to provide operator KTO with its (Re)Activation Cloud® platform.

KTO, will use the plug-and-play technology and service to boost player retention rates by connecting directly with its players and ensuring they feel valued. KTO is a young brand targeting players in Brazil and has already amassed a loyal player base.

The team behind KTO is predominantly Brazilian and have years of experience in the online sports betting sector. The operator has used this to develop a highly localised product for the market, including customer support in Portuguese.

Cassio Filter, Country Manager Brazil at KTO, said: “Our aim is to offer the best possible experience to our players, and by partnering with Enteractive we can communicate with them in ways that we have not been able to do so before.

“Its (Re) Activation Cloud allows us to connect directly with our players and communicate over the telephone to build stronger, personalised relationships with our customers if they so wish. This will allow us to make them feel more valued and deliver a more tailored experience.”

(Re)Activation Cloud® is the only scalable, proprietary software available on the market which is specifically designed to handle personal one-on-one calls that strengthen customer loyalty. It plugs directly into client’s existing CRM systems through a seamless API integration.

It provides real-time end to end transparency while giving clients full visibility and control of the entire process. Additionally, all (Re)Activation Cloud methods used are GDPR and G4 compliant and all data processed is highly secured.

Retention powered by technology and real human interaction results in a significant boost to bottom line P&L and long-term brand loyalty.

Mikael Hansson, Enteractive Founder and CEO, said: “We are pleased to have taken our first step into the Brazilian market with KTO, a well-established brand that has a dedicated and loyal player base. This partnership ties in well with our strategic expansion into the LATAM market. Our technologies and services will now help KTO to drive retention rates and player satisfaction.”