Enteractive Partners with Slotty Vegas Operator Max Entertainment

17 March 2020, Malta (Press Release) – Max Entertainment, the operator behind the hugely popular Slotty Vegas brand, has partnered with Enteractive to deploy the CRM specialist’s (Re)Activation Cloud®, iGaming’s leading conversion platform.

The plug-and-play service offered by Enteractive will help Max Entertainment drive player retention rates at Slotty Vegas to new highs.

Max Entertainment launched 2012 with a mission to offer the best possible experience to players. This ethos has seen it emerge as a market leader in Europe and further afield including jurisdictions like Finland, Norway and Germany.

Jorge Pinto, Director of Marketing at Max Entertainment, said: “We have always wanted to provide our players with the best experience and in Enteractive we have found a partner that will allow us to take this to new heights.

“As acquisition costs continue to rise alongside competition from other brands, it is more important than before to ensure players are encouraged to be, and rewarded for, their loyalty to a brand and this is exactly what (Re)Activation Cloud® will allow us to achieve.”

(Re)Activation Cloud® is the only scalable, proprietary software available on the market which is specifically designed to handle personal one-on-one calls that strengthen customer loyalty.

While the entire industry is focusing on gamification and automated tools, Enteractive is choosing to focus on retention powered by technology and real human interaction. Enteractive’s services result in a boost to bottom-line P&L and long-term brand loyalty.

The platform plugs directly into clients’ existing CRM systems through seamless API integration which provides real-time, end-to-end transparency. Enteractive’s clients’ have full visibility and control of the entire process.

Additionally, all (Re)Activation methods used are GDPR and G4 compliant and all data processed is highly secured.

Mikael Hansson, Enteractive Founder and CEO, said: “We are pleased to have partnered with Max Entertainment, an established operator in Finland, Norway and Germany with plans to expand its successful Slotty Vegas brand into new jurisdictions.”

“Our (Re)Activation Cloud will allow Max Entertainment to drive conversion rates while also ensuring their current player base feels valued. This, in turn, will allow the operator to continue to drive growth across the board.”

About Enteractive:

Enteractive is the industry leader in Reactivation, driving innovation through our tech, powered by personal human interaction.

As the pioneers behind the (Re)Activation Cloud®, we are experts in personal contact. We partner with operators to increase retention and player loyalty, by engaging with players on a 1-on-1 conversation.

Our (Re)Activation services use the latest innovative technologies to keep your player data safe, highly-secured and compliant with modern regulation including GDPR & G4 Responsible Gaming.

We’re about building bridges between operators and their players. By learning more about them we help you create a win-win situation where players are happier and your company is more profitable.

We also offer ongoing 24/7 Customer Support as an easy plug-and-play extension of your operations.

https://enteractive.com/

For more information:

Andrew Foster

Head of Business Development

T: +356 9994 8841

E: [email protected]

Media contact for further information, interview requests:

Lyceum Media

[email protected]