Euro Palace Casinos Lucrative Loyalty Levels Unlocks Unique Rewards

Euro Palace Casino Rolls Out the Red Carpet with their Loyalty Program

Euro Palace Casino rolls out the red carpet with their Loyalty Program. The second you sign up you start earning and reaping the rewards with all the benefits from the exclusive loyalty program. The program is free to join and consists of several loyalty levels.

How the loyalty program works is this. You earn points for every cash wager made on the games. Slots reward a higher point conversion than other games do. When enough points are earned, they can be cashed in for bonus credits. The bonus credits are then available on your bonus balance and can be used to play your favorite games. The reason there are several loyalty levels is because the higher your level the more rewards and perks you earn. The best part of the loyalty program is when you become a brand-new member Euro Palace will give you 2,500 points to start your journey.

To go along with the already generous 2,500 welcome points, Euro Palace is also offering new players a 100% match up to $200 with the first deposit, and 100% up to $200 on the second and third deposit too!