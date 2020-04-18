Facts about Online Casinos That Nobody Tells You

One thing about casino games is that they are really exciting to play. Whether you prefer blackjack, slots or poker, you can be sure that you will enjoy yourself.

But did you know that online casino games have a higher pay rate than that of their counterparts on land-based casinos?

In this post, we’ll be looking at a few facts that you probably didn’t know about online casinos:

Over 70% of Casino Games Are Slots

You might be tempted to think baccarat is the best casino game due to its links to James Bond movies, but in real sense, slot machines are the best money makers. They are not only easy to play but it also takes only a few seconds to know whether you have won or lost. There are many other reasons why people prefer slots over other games.

First, reliable and trustworthy online casinos, such as top-methodes-roulette.com, offer bonuses and free spins to accompany their slots. New players usually receive the no deposit bonus. The bonus amount may vary from one casino to the other. In most cases, the bonus amount is usually a certain percentage of the amount you deposit. This means if you deposit $200, and the casino gives you a 100% deposit bonus, you receive an extra $200 to play with.

Other casinos may offer new players a 50% return on losses as cashback.

Some Games Have a Return to Player (RTP) of 99%

You probably know that online casinos are businesses and so they are looking to make a profit at the end of the day. However, not all games favor the house. For example, Netent’s Mega Joker slot machines have a simple design with classic fruit symbols, but once you activate the game’s super mode, its RTP jumps from 96% to 99%.

If you didn’t know, Return to Player refers to the amount of money a slot machine pays back to a player over time. Mega Joker is the highest paying online slot game with an RTP of 99%. Monopoly Big Event is another slot machine that takes the first place at par with Mega Joker.

It might not be as popular as Mega Joker, but it is definitely worth mentioning because of its high RTP. Other games with a high pay rate include Blood Sucker, Ugga Bugga Slot, and 1429 Uncharted Seas.

Table Game Can Be Played Against Real People

Whether you are a fan of baccarat, blackjack, roulette or any table game, today’s online casinos allow you to play against real people. These games are known as live dealers. They not only look like RNG table games but also work like them.

As you may already know, blackjack requires you to create a hand worth 21. To win poker, you have to produce the most valuable hand. For craps, you simply need to throw a dice. Whichever game you choose, modern casinos will give you a way to play against other players.

You will need a laptop with a working web camera and stable internet connection. This is because the feed will be streaming live from the casino studio to the screens of the various players taking part. A real person deals the cards in the studio and you can actually communicate with her and other players through live chat.

The best casinos offer you a number of studio rooms to choose from. For example, you could play baccarat with a studio that has an image of the Eiffel tower on the background. You could also stream the action from a studio in any location.

You Are Allowed To Use Strategy

It is common for players to come up with strategies for poker, slots, blackjack, and other casino games. You can use these strategies without any fear that an online casino will come after you. However, they might close your account if they find evidence of cheating on your part.

When it comes to slots, the strategy is to choose a slot machine that has a high RTP. Most importantly, only play it for a certain number of spins. For example, if you prefer Mega Joker, only spin it 50 times and then try another game. This will prevent you from chasing your losses.

On the other hand, table games have specific strategies. For example, blackjack features a simple strategy that helps you to decide when to split aces, hit, or stand. Casino Hold’em seems to be even better as you can increase your chances of winning with experience.

Conclusion

It is important to know these facts before you sign up at any online casino so you can be prepared. Wagering on online casino games is exciting, but don’t be carried away. Maintain your cool, and if you feel like you are getting addicted, take a break and come back later.