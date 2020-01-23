Fast Rising Technological Trends in The Gambling Industry

Every single day new techniques are discovered to make life simpler. Advancements in the field of technology come as a boost in all aspects of life. In this era, you can control almost anything with the help of Information Technology and Computer Engineering. Technology plays a significant role in transforming the operations of the casino and gambling industry.

The industry utilizes these advancements to stay relevant and expand its coverage. As a result, gambling nowadays is easily accessible regarding be Smartcasinoguide.com. Various technologies are used to make casinos better, amplify the gaming experience and also increase profitability. Here, we look at Technological transformations in the industry.

Playing Without Cash

In the past, you had to carry real money into a casino for you to participate in gambling. Along the way, tokens came into the picture where you change cash into gambling chips. The tokens made it easier to transact due to their uniform shape, size, and patterns of the stack.

As of now, many casinos don’t use the tokens in slot machines and instead use prepaid cards or receipts. Installation of the automated receipt machines might be costly no doubt. But the advantage that comes along with it is worth the investment. Customers only need to redeem receipts instead of going through the coin counting process.

Recently there have been emerging options for online payments in the gambling industry. These online payment platforms ranging from PayPal, Visa, and MasterCard have come in place to make payments much faster. These platforms have enhanced the flexibility of deposits and withdrawals.

Online Platform

With internet access all over the world, the gambling industry has come up with new techniques. Online casinos have come into existence to take advantage of this to create an internet-based gambling platform with best online casino.

The traditional casino means that you have to be present at the casino to enjoy the services. Casino games have millions of players worldwide and thus the need to reach them. Since the discovery of online casinos, many players around the world have welcomed this innovation. The online platform has so much to offer than the original gaming platforms.

Playing online gives you the advantage of gambling from the convenience of your house. There are more opportunities for you to win some money in the process with the platform offers so much more. You can also benefit from rewards and bonuses unlike the traditional platform offering limited.

Mobile Gambling

One of the technological advancements to completely change the world was the smartphone invention. The use of smartphones is next to a necessity that many of us find it hard to operate without them. Smartphones have been crucial in enhancing full gambling mobility.

Online gamblers of this generation are more attracted to their handheld devices more than desktops or laptops. Evidence also suggests that online players enjoy their gaming experience best when they are on the move on most occasions. Remote devices kill the monotony of traditional casino gambling by offering more options to choose from anywhere, anyhow, and anytime.

By just downloading a specific casino app on your phone, you are all set to game. Furthermore, you can also access virtual casino websites through your phone, making it even more convenient. Almost all the major online casino providers are trying to have their websites be compatible with mobile devices be it smartphones or tablets.

Security

Not long ago a scammer gang based in Asia managed to create havoc in online casinos. They used small computerized cameras to know the card order and reveal how the cards will play out. The more technology advances, the more the security threats also advance in intelligence. Incidence of security breach over the internet is something that poses so much worry to almost everyone, especially to internet users.

Technological advancements made it possible to curb that problem with the Asian gang and restore online gambling reputation. Such scenarios have led to the innovation of sophisticated security measures to flash out system vulnerabilities. Let’s have a look at some security measures employed currently:

Artificial Intelligence

Installation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras is one of the defensive measures. These cameras have an in-built AI system that can identify cheats. Just how? The camera can identify suspicious behaviour from players, sends feedback to security officials who can pull the player from the table.

Radio-Frequency Identification chips

The use of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) chips is a fast-rising security measure in physical casinos. The RFID uses an electromagnetic field to help track chips, cards, and other casino elements. The RFID measure is put in place to make it difficult for a player to cheat.

Facial Recognition

This software is one of the most know measures of security across all establishments. The software provides a high-level security measure in online casinos and also used at physical casinos. It plays a part in identifying frauds.

Virtual Reality (VR)

Commonly referred to as VR, which is the most recent technological advancement. The one thing that crosses your mind by the mentioning of VR is the transportation into a 3-Dimensional (3D) environment. The players are fully immersed in a 3D representation of a casino environment where they can move around just the same as they would in a real physical casino.

Augmented Reality (AR)

It operates similar to VR and slowly gaining fame in the gambling arena. AR gives online gamblers a whole new experience such as a 360-degree gaming experience on remote devices. It employs an enhanced digital environment where players can interact with slots, find poker seats and other elements within their environment setting. With this employed, it makes it difficult for players to tell the difference between a virtual world and a real world.

Blockchain in Gambling

Blockchain technology is not a new term in the gambling industry; as a matter of fact, it has been in existence since 2008. People are more drawn to blockchain technology since; it enables users to control their affairs, power of privacy where you don’t need to provide personal information, and is accessible to anyone.

This is the new advanced form of computerized gambling. Blockchain is governed on a distributed ledger or referred to as a digital ledger. It allows numerous financial interactions and curbs any possibility of fraud. Another advantage of this platform is that it enables digital coins mining.

Cryptocurrency is now being used in gambling. This digital asset uses strong cryptography to make financial transactions secure. Players can buy custom-made coins and gamble with them. Blockchain is highly advantageous due to the absence of taxes by government and intermediaries

Data Modeling and Predictive Analytics

Just like the name suggests, it is mainly focused on data collection. It gives casinos the ability to study customer preferences for virtual gaming, while predictive analytics help in tracking players’ history. This obtained information can enable casino administrators to shift to accommodate players’ requirements. It is somehow a channel to provide the best gambling experience.

With the casino and gambling industry adopting innovative and tech options, players can enjoy their favourite casino games at their best convenience. With the help of advancements such as Virtual Reality, Blockchain, and so much more, gambling will always continue to grow tremendously in the future.