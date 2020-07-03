Featured Slots, Free Spins Week, Walking Wilds, Cascading Symbols, 60X Multipliers

July 3, 2020 (Press Release) – Beginning this weekend at Intertops Poker, players that make a deposit will get free spins on their choice of four fantastic new Chinese slots from Betsoft. Until June 11, they’ll get free spins with even a $25 deposit, and can win up to $250 on their free spins.

“These games have all of Betsoft’s latest and greatest features,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “From Walking Wilds to cascading symbols – flying monkeys to an adventurous little rat!”

Spring Tails is a high volatility slot with exciting Wild action. Lucky Rats multiply wins up to 60X. Golden Keys trigger 12 free spins with no low-value symbols.

The new Quest to the West has Walking Wilds, free re-spins and a chance to instantly win 1000X. Players follow the Monkey King to unknown lands in search of the riches of the West.

In Dragon & Phoenix, the Royal Couple symbol is an expanding wild that can trigger payouts up to 8000X.  The Money Tree scatter “cascades” and awards instant prizes.

Bamboo Rush is a 5X4 slot with a Free Spins feature. Set in a tranquil temple garden, it has Wilds that multiply wins up to 27X and a Double-Up bonus round.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS
Available July 5 – 11, 2020 only

30 Free Spins on Spring Tails
Min. Deposit $25
Coupon code: SPRING25

60 Free Spins on Quest to the West
Min. Deposit $45
Coupon code: QWEST45

80 Free Spins on Dragon and Phoenix
Min. Deposit $70
Coupon code: MYSTIC70

100 Free Spins on Bamboo Rush
Min. Deposit $100
Coupon code: PANDA100

Each code can be used once only. Players have until July 18th to take their free spins. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

BLACKJACK FREE BETS JULY 6 – 12

Starting Saturday, Blackjack players automatically get their first 15 bets on the house. Until July 12th, 15 free $2 bets will be applied as soon as they log on to any of the three Blackjack variants under the Lucktap tab in the Casino section: regular Blackjack, Double Draw Blackjack and Perfect Pairs Blackjack. Players can win up to $250 with their free bets (wagering requirement 15X).

Intertops Poker is a full-featured online casino and poker room that welcomes players from all over the world. A huge selection of slots and table games is provided by three leading games developers and Intertops is the main poker room on the busy Horizon Poker Network.

