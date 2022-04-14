100 Free Easter Spins on 7 Fortune Frenzy at Everygame Poker

April 14, 2022 (Press Release) — Beginning Easter Sunday, slots players at Everygame Poker that take advantage of three Easter deposit bonuses can then take 100 free spins on the new 7 Fortune Frenzy, one of the hottest new games in the casino games section.

7 Fortune Frenzy is a red hot three-reel with a special fourth reel that awards an 8X or 18X win multiplier or a re-spin with up to 4X multiplier. Re-spins can be re-triggered up to five times.

Deposit bonuses this week give free spins on Take the Bank, Super Sweets and Wild Drops.

Bombs explode and become Wilds and Police Car symbols can trigger 15 free spins with sticky Wilds in Betsoft’s popular cops-and-robbers game, Take the Bank. The fast-paced 75 payline slot has extra wilds in its free spins bonus feature.

Sticky wilds can appear anywhere on the reels of Super Sweets. When a Candy Surprise appears on the middle reels, players win either a re-spin or a ticket to the bonus round.

Wild Drops is a cascading 5-reel that pays out on just three sparkling Gemstones in a line. New Gems drop into their place for multiple payouts. Collecting hidden Gold Coins wins free spins.

Everygame Poker has games from four top games providers. All of these featured games are found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section.

EASTER SPECIALS

Available April 17-24, 2022 only

30 Free Spins on Take the Bank

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: BUNNY1

45 Free Spins on Super Sweets

Min. deposit $35

Coupon code: BUNNY2

50 Free Spins on Wild Drops

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: BUNNY3

100 Free Spins on 7 Fortune Frenzy

No deposit required – claim first three bonuses to qualify

Coupon code: FREE

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT PRIZES AVAILABLE UNTIL SUNDAY

Blackjack players that hit Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21 can win bonus prizes up to $500 . Until April 17th, they can win Blackjack Jackpot bonuses playing Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair, all found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.

Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section. It also hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.