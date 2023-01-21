15 Extra Free Spins on Two Betsoft Slots at Everygame Poker

January 24, 2023 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is giving free spins on its popular Kensei Blades and Dragon and Phoenix slots until next Tuesday. Players that use VISA for their deposit will get 15 extra free spins.

This weekend, the Everygame is giving free spins on Hearts Desire, its new Valentine’s game. Players can win up to $250 with their free spins.

Kensei Blades is a fantasy anime themed game featuring heroic blademaster Kensei and his magical sidekick Sakura. With its 3-4-5-4-3 grid, there are 720 chances to win on every spin. Scatters pay up to 50X the bet and Free Spin symbols win 8 free spins that can be re-triggered for up to 240 free spins in a single game. Players can win up to 3414X their bet.

Dragon and Phoenix are the Royal Couple of a very wealthy realm filled with riches. They are the Wild symbol in this game and when they appear in a winning combination, wealth and prosperity are just around the corner — payouts can be up to 8000X. When they appear on reels 2, 3, 4 or 5 they expand to cover the entire reel, increasing chances of winning combinations. The Scatter symbol is a Money Tree that awards instant prizes and up to 15 free spins.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA FREE SPINS WITH VISA DEPOSITS

January 24-31, 2023

30 Free Spins on Kensei Blades (45 with VISA deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: VISAWORD

60 Free Spins on Dragon & Phoenix (75 with VISA deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: DRAGONCARD

Wagering requirement: 30X.

FREE SPINS ON NEW VALENTINE’S GAME – NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

This weekend, January 27th to 30th, the first ten spins on the new Hearts Desire will be free for all players that have made a deposit in the last 30 days. A bonus code is not required since the free spins are automatically available to all eligible players.

In addition to its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network, Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section.