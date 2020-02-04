$150K “Love is All Around” Contest at Intertops Casino

February 4, 2020 — St. Johns, Antigua (Press Release) – Love is certainly in the air this Valentine’s month, but there’ll be no love lost between Intertops Casino players as they compete with each other for top bonuses.

During the $150,000 Love is All Around bonus contest, players earn points when they play games, and the players with the most points get the biggest weekly bonuses – up to $500 each. Every week until March 9th, 300 players will win a total of $30,000 in bonuses.

“It can become quite competitive between the top players,” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “There’s the excitement of the games… and then there’s the excitement of jumping ahead of other players and bagging bigger bonuses!”

At the end of the contest, there will be a Final Draw and one of the weekly winners will win another $1000 — with no wagering requirements attached.

“I quite often get in the top three hundred. It’s great getting that bonus cash!” explained one Intertops regular. “But this month I’m determined to make it to the top 10! All I have to do is play and, hey, I’m happy to do that!”

