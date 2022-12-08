200k In Cash Prizes with Slots Million Ygg-mas Tree Promo

Have a merry Christmas with Slots Million. Unwrap gifts along our three stages of our celebration – Mission Mistletoe, Twinkling Tournament, and Holly Jolly Prize Drop – wh ere you can win one of 200,000€ in prizes.

Get your hands on 200k this month when you play Slots Million! What’s happening in December? Once again, Slots Million is wrapping up Christmas gifts and putting them under the Ygg-man tree.

With Slots Million, you can unwrap your gifts as you play the three stages of the promotion; Mission Mistletoe, Twinkling Tournament, and Holly Jolly Prize Drop.

Mission Mistletoe- December 9th to 15th. You can play Vikings Go Berzerk, Vikings Go to Valhalla, Cazino Zeppelin Reloaded, Christmas Plaza DoubleMax or Cannonade! You can win a share of the $60,000 prize pool by collecting 30 free spin symbols, 30 wilds in the base game, or winning 10 free spins. You’ll get more info when you sign up.

Twinkling Tournament – December 16th-22nd. For a chance to win $60,000, play Raptor DoubleMax, Valley of the Gods, CherryPop, Christmas Plaza DoubleMax, MultiFly or Golden FishTank 2 Gigablox to score the highest multiplier win in relation to your bet.

Holly Jolly Prize Drop- December 23rd through January 2nd. Play Vikings Go Berzerk, Christmas Plaza, DoubleMax, Gods vs Gigablox, Jackpot Raiders, Valley of the Gods, 90k Yeti Gigablox or The Legend of Musashi for a chance to win cash. Your bet doesn’t have to be a minimum to qualify.