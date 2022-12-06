$240K Polar Party Bonus + New Goblins: Gluttony of Gems Slot

December 7, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino has just unveiled Goblins: Gluttony of Gems, a glittering new game with expanding Wilds and two free spins bonus features.

An introductory bonus available until December 31st gives players up to $5000 and 50 free spins on the new game.

The $240,000 Polar Party casino bonus contest also starts this week and continues until January 30th, and a Polar Party Bonus is available until the end of the month. It includes 50 free spins on Penguin Palooza, a playful game with a Locking Scatter.

Goblins: Gluttony of Gems is a medium volatility, 50 payline game with jackpots and two free games features. Grinning green Goblins mine sparkling gems. The Goblins are Wild and expand to cover their reel when any part of them appears on that reel.

Golden Coins trigger the Hold and Spin Feature. The triggering Golden Coins are held in place for three re-spins. Additional Gold Coins that appear during free spins are also held in place. If all 15 positions are filled with Golden Coins by the end of the re-spins, a Grand Jackpot is awarded.

The scatter is a Mine Cart filled with gemstones. Three or more trigger a choice of two bonus features: Wild Reels or Golden Coins. Choosing the Wild Reels feature gets six free spins during which Goblin wilds are held on reels two and four. Golden Coins are held in position on the fifth reel when players choose the Golden Coins feature.

GOBLINS: GLUTTONY OF GEMS — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Goblins: Gluttony of Gems

Min. deposit just $20

Code: goblins150

Available until December 31st

$240,000 POLAR PARTY CASINO BONUS CONTEST

Until January 30th, players can compete with each other for top weekly prizes in the $240,000 Polar Party casino bonus contest that begins this week. Everygame Casino players automatically earn points when they play any game and, each week, 300 players with the most points win $30,000 in prizes. Top prize each week is $500. Every week, the top 20 winners are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Until New Year’s Eve, players that claim a 100% Polar Party Deposit Bonus can then get 50 spins on Penguin Palooza, a high volatility game with a top award of 50,000X the bet.

POLAR PARTY BONUSES

Claim 1st bonus to qualify for 2nd

100% up to $1000

Code: POLAR1

50 spins on Penguin Palooza

Code: POLAR2

Valid until December 31st

Penguin Palooza’s scatters can trigger ten free games with up to 5X multipliers. Locking Scatters freeze their reels for up to three spins.

Everygame Casino is known around the world for its huge selection of real-money online casino games and for quick and easy payout of winnings.