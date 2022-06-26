250% Extra up to $250 & 100 Free Spins on Cash Bandits 3

Love a little competition? Then you will love Grande Vegas’ Casino Tournaments

Show off your competitions skills when you join Grande Vegas and take part in the Casino Tournaments. Play against other players, score the biggest wins and take home all the prizes if you can out beat your competition!

If you like a little competition you will definitely love the Grande Vegas tournaments. There’s several to choose from with a tournament underway every single day. Some tournaments are zero to join and some cost as little as $0.40. There are winner takes it all with guaranteed payouts, daily smackdowns, freerolls and more. Some tournaments last a day and some last a week. All players play on an even playing field.

Please note, slot tournaments can only be played in the download version of the casino at the moment. The download version is free and is 100% safe and secure to play.

Join Grande Vegas today and start playing with 250% extra up to $250 plus receive 100 free spins on Cash Bandits 3. This special welcome promotion is valid for all new and existing players to claim. To receive credit use bonus code GRANDEMATCH before making the qualifying $25 deposit.