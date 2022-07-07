$270,000 Beach Party Bonus Contest at Everygame Casino

July 5, 2022 (Press Release) – This summer, Everygame Casino players will be competing with each other for $270,000 in prizes during the Beach Party casino bonus contest. To help get everyone in the summer party spirit, depositing players can take 50 free spins on Wild Hog Luau.

The Beach Party contest will award $30,000 in prizes every week until September 5th. Everygame Casino players automatically earn points when they play any of the casino’s hundreds of slots and table games. 300 players with the most points win weekly bonuses up to $500 each. The top 20 each week are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Until the end of the month — players can get free spins on Wild Hog Luau, a festive beach party with a Lucky Streak Re-Spin bonus feature.

MATCH BONUS & FREE SPINS

Claim 1st bonus to qualify for 2nd

100% up to $500

Code: 1BEACHPARTY

50 spins on Wild Hog Luau

Code: 2BEACHPARTY

Valid until July 31st.

With all the fun of a Hawaiian feast, Wild Hog Luau has 5 reels and 8 fixed paylines. Every winning payline triggers a Lucky Streak Re-Spin: all reels with symbols that were part of the winning combo freeze while the others spin again. Whenever a Lucky Streak Re-Spin occurs during Free Spins, wins are multiplied up to 10X. Totem scatters trigger up to 50 free spins.

For more fun in the sun, there’s the popular Miami Jackpots slot with Quick Hit Jackpots. Nine Neon Suns wins the top jackpot of 2000X the triggering bet. Three Scatter symbols trigger the Pick Bonus Feature where players choose how many free spins and which prize multiplier to play for.

Everygame Casino offers a huge selection of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming. Players can use the same wallet to play at Everygame Poker and Everygame Sportsbook.