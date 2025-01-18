Celebrate the New Year with 30 Free Spins on Souls of the Dead Slot at Slots Capital Casino

Slots Capital Casino is starting 2025 with a bang, extending the festive cheer for all players! From January 16 to January 22, the casino is offering a thrilling bonus: 30 Free Spins on Souls of the Dead, an exciting slot from Rival Gaming.

A Vibrant Day of the Dead Adventure

Souls of the Dead transports players to a vibrant celebration inspired by Mexico’s Day of the Dead. This lively game features a 6×4 grid with an impressive 4096 ways to win. The reels are filled with dazzling colors, music, and an atmosphere brimming with life, offering players a visually stunning experience. The spirit of the afterlife comes to life as symbols dance across the screen, immersing players in a world where the living and the dead celebrate together in a joyous, colorful fiesta.

Thrilling Features Await

The fun doesn’t stop with the festive theme. Souls of the Dead is packed with exciting features that keep players on their toes:

Mariachi Wild Symbols : These lively wild symbols dance across the reels, helping to complete winning combinations. Every spin feels like a celebration as these symbols turn regular spins into a fiesta of rewards.

: These lively wild symbols dance across the reels, helping to complete winning combinations. Every spin feels like a celebration as these symbols turn regular spins into a fiesta of rewards. Calavera Cascades Drop Symbols : Every time a new symbol drops, the reels cascade in a burst of excitement. These drops trigger consecutive wins, giving you more chances to rack up the rewards with each turn.

: Every time a new symbol drops, the reels cascade in a burst of excitement. These drops trigger consecutive wins, giving you more chances to rack up the rewards with each turn. Free Spin Fiesta Bonus : This bonus rounds up the fun by unleashing a flurry of free spins, increasing your opportunities to win big. The more spins you unlock, the better your chances at scoring major rewards!

: This bonus rounds up the fun by unleashing a flurry of free spins, increasing your opportunities to win big. The more spins you unlock, the better your chances at scoring major rewards! La Catrina Cash Random Jackpots : Adding an extra layer of mystery and thrill, the La Catrina Cash jackpots can randomly drop, awarding up to 10x your total bet. These surprise riches keep the party going as you honor the spirits of the departed.

: Adding an extra layer of mystery and thrill, the La Catrina Cash jackpots can randomly drop, awarding up to 10x your total bet. These surprise riches keep the party going as you honor the spirits of the departed. Bonus Buy Feature: If you can’t wait to jump into the action, the Bonus Buy feature allows you to skip straight to the free spins and bonuses, starting the celebration right away.

How to Claim Your Free Spins

To claim your 30 Free Spins on Souls of the Dead, all you need to do is deposit at least $30 between January 16 and January 22. Be sure to use the bonus code ARRIBA30 when making your deposit.

Bonus Details:

Bonus Available : January 16-22

: January 16-22 Minimum Deposit : $30

: $30 Wagering Requirement : 35X (deposit + bonus)

: 35X (deposit + bonus) Maximum Cashout : 8x your deposit

: 8x your deposit Bonus Code: ARRIBA30

This is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant celebration of Souls of the Dead while reaping the rewards of your free spins. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to Slots Capital Casino, this festive bonus is sure to add extra excitement to your start of the year!

Why Play at SlotsCapital.lv Casino?

Slots Capital is known for its extensive selection of games and its generous bonuses that keep players coming back. The casino regularly offers a mix of promotions and bonuses that appeal to players worldwide, ensuring there’s always something exciting on offer. Whether you’re looking for a new game to try or hoping to score big on a thrilling slot, SlotsCapital.lv has you covered.

So, get ready to dance with the spirits and celebrate the new year in style. With 30 Free Spins on Souls of the Dead, the fun never stops at SlotsCapital.lv!