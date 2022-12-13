30 Seconds of FREE Play on ‘Santa’s Spins’ up to 40 Minutes

With Frosty Free Spins from Mr Green, players can shovel up to 40 minutes of FREE play on ‘Santa’s Spins.’ Get 30 seconds of FREE play on ‘Santa’s Spins’ every time you win €100 across our Winter Slot Games. Play ‘Santa’s Spins’ up to ten times per day for 40 minutes of Frosty Free Spins

The qualifying games to wager and earn your free spin playtime rewards are; Santa’s Spins, Jingle Ways Megaways, Reel Keeper, Lucky Mr Green, Piggy Riches Megaways, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Pirates Plenty Megaways, Vault Cracker, Neon Links, Rainbow Jackpots and Primate King.

Unlock 30 seconds of free spin playtime for every $100 wagered across the qualifying games. Free spin playtime will be awarded on Santa’s Spins slot only. Each free spin will be valued at 0.10 each. Only real money wagers count towards the progression of the promotion. All free playtime must be used within 24 hours of qualification.

Get started today when you join Mr Green with 100% up to $100 with the first deposit. Wager $20 on the casino games and Mr Green will reward you with 100 free spins.

Canadian players are welcomed to the casino with $1,200 in casino bonuses plus 200 free spins.