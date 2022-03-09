$3,000 Shamrocks and Shenanigans Freeroll at Red Stag!

Red Stag is Hosting a Shamrocks and Shenanigans Freeroll with a $3,000 Prize Pool and Daily $3.99 Rebuy Back

We’re counting down to St. Patrick’s Day! You’ve got just a few days left to play Red Stag and take part in the $3,000 Shamrocks and Shenanigans Freeroll. There will be a tournament competition on the Lucky Irish slot machine.

Join the competition now through March 17th and spin for a chance to win one of the great prizes. There is no entry fee, and there are free rebuys every day, or daily $3.99 rebuys. Enter bonus code SHAMROCKS in the cashier’s ‘instant coupons’ section to get your entries.

The tournament promotional code can be claimed once per day and is valid for all accounts that have made at least one deposit in the past 30 days. This is only valid for the Shamrocks and Shenanigans freeroll.

Right now is the perfect time to sign up at Red Stag. Not only are you welcomed with a first-time player welcome bonus, but you’ll also be able to play the St Patrick’s Day promotion. All newly registered players get up to $2,500 free plus 500 free spins as part of the 7-tier welcome package.

How to Claim your Free Rebuys?

Log in to your account and enter the tournament lobby. Select the Shamrocks & Shenanigans Freeroll from the list of available tournaments. Register if you have not done so already (entry is Free). If you already registered, then simply click on enter. Make a rebuy of $3.99 (you will be able to do so if your tournament balance is at $5 or less). Contact support and provide the code SHAMROCKS, and your rebuy will be credited to your casino balance right away. Good Luck!