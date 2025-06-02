Game of the Month – Buffalo Mania Deluxe at Jackpot Capital: 33 Free Spins + Up to 200% Bonus & Double Comp Points in June 2025!

Celebrate June 2025 with Jackpot Capital’s Game of the Month – Buffalo Mania Deluxe! Grab 33 free spins, up to 200% match bonuses, 50 extra free spins, and double comp points all month long.

June Game of the Month: Buffalo Mania Deluxe at Jackpot Capital!

Get ready to charge into the wild with Buffalo Mania Deluxe, the Game of the Month (GOTM) for June 2025 at Jackpot Capital Casino. Whether you’re a returning player or new to the stampede, this thrilling slot game is at the center of a month-long celebration with free spins, huge match bonuses, and double comp points!

33 Free Spins on Buffalo Mania Deluxe

Kick things off with 33 Free Spins on the roaring reels of Buffalo Mania Deluxe!

Coupon Code: 33BUFFALOS

💳 One deposit required during June to redeem

📅 Valid Dates: June 1 – June 30, 2025

Unleash the power of the wild with this exciting no-wager spins bonus.

Up to 200% Match Bonus – Twice Per Day!

Take advantage of this generous tiered match bonus, available twice daily throughout June:

💸 Deposit $30 or more – Get a 175% bonus

💸 Deposit $50 or more – Score a 200% bonus (up to $1,500)

Bonus Code: 25GOTM06

🔄 Valid 2x per day

📅 Promo Dates: June 1 – June 30, 2025

Boost your bankroll and go for massive wins while playing Buffalo Mania Deluxe!

Unlock 50 Free Spins – Bonus for Depositors

If you’ve deposited using the above GOTM bonus code, you’re eligible for a special 50 Free Spins reward!

Code: 25GO6TM0-FREE

🧾 Must have deposited with coupon 25GOTM06

💰 Max Withdrawal: $180

📅 Available: June 1 – June 30, 2025

These free spins are the perfect way to keep the reels spinning without touching your wallet.

Double Comp Points – Double the Rewards!

Earn double comp points every time you spin the reels on Buffalo Mania Deluxe in June!

🪙 $5 wagered = 1 comp point (normally $10 = 1 comp point)

🔁 Comp points can be converted into cash rewards or bonuses

Whether you’re a casual spinner or a serious slot strategist, double comp points mean double value for your play.

Why Buffalo Mania Deluxe?

If you haven’t tried it yet, Buffalo Mania Deluxe is an adrenaline-fueled slot game packed with:

Expanding wilds

Stampeding bonus features

Immersive Western wilderness design

High volatility for thrilling payouts

It’s the perfect pick for Jackpot Capital’s Game of the Month!

How to Get Started

Log in to your Jackpot Capital Casino account. Make your qualifying deposit using coupon codes above. Claim your match bonus and free spins. Start playing Buffalo Mania Deluxe and rack up double comp points.

Promo Summary Table

Offer Type Bonus Code Min Deposit Valid Dates Extra Info 33 Free Spins 33BUFFALOS $1+ June 1 – June 30 One deposit required 175% or 200% Bonus 25GOTM06 $30 / $50 June 1 – June 30 Valid twice per day 50 Free Spins (extra) 25GO6TM0-FREE – June 1 – June 30 Must have used 25GOTM06 first Double Comp Points Auto-applied – June 1 – June 30 Only on Buffalo Mania Deluxe

Start Spinning & Winning Today!

Don’t miss your chance to stampede through the wilderness of wins this June at Jackpot Capital Casino. With free spins, match bonuses, and double comp points, Buffalo Mania Deluxe is your golden ticket to excitement and rewards!