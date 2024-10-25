350 Free Spins Halloween Spell at Sloto’Cash Casino

October’s 350 Free Spins Spell at Sloto’Cash Casino: Enchanting Halloween Bonuses Await!

This Halloween season, Sloto’Cash is transforming every spin into pure magic with October’s 350 Free Spins Spell! Get ready for a thrilling adventure as we unveil a trio of Halloween-inspired games and enchanting bonus offers that promise to make your month a winning celebration.

With a 250% bonus boost and a whopping 350 Free Spins spread across three mystical games, you have the perfect formula to conjure a jackpot. Whether you’re drawn to Voodoo Magic, the mysteries of the Magic Forest: Spellbound, or the bubbling excitement of Witch’s Brew, these promotions are here to spellbind and reward.

October’s Free Spins Spell Breakdown

First Spell:

Begin your journey with a 100% Match Bonus up to $1,000 plus 50 Free Spins on any of the featured Halloween slots. Start your supernatural adventure with a bang!

Coupon: OCTSPELL-1

OCTSPELL-1 Deposit: $25 minimum

$25 minimum Bonus: No max cashout

No max cashout Wagering Requirement: 30x

Second Spell:

Cast a stronger spell with a 150% Match Bonus up to $1,500 and enjoy 100 Free Spins on Voodoo Magic, Magic Forest: Spellbound, or Witch’s Brew. Embrace the heightened thrills as the stakes rise!

Coupon: OCTSPELL-2

OCTSPELL-2 Deposit: $25 minimum

$25 minimum Bonus: No max cashout

No max cashout Wagering Requirement: 30x

Final Spell:

End your Halloween celebration with 200 Free Spins—no deposit needed! Play to your heart’s content and chase the jackpot as you soak in all the festive magic.

Coupon: OCTSPELL-3

OCTSPELL-3 No Deposit Needed / Max Cashout: $200

/ $200 Wagering Requirement: 30x

Enchanting Terms

Redeem each of these offers in order, beginning with a $25+ deposit for the first two spells. This Halloween season’s bonuses come with a reduced 30x rollover for bonuses and a 5x rollover for spins winnings, making it easier to enjoy your rewards!

Get into the Halloween spirit at Sloto’Cash and discover the spellbinding jackpots that await you until November 15th. Don’t miss this enchanting opportunity—play, win, and make this Halloween unforgettable!