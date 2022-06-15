350% Slots Bonus + 120 Free Spins on Zhanshi at Slots Ninja

Get a four-time welcome bonus. Every time you redeem it, you get 30 extra spins on Zhanshi. 120 total!

Start your online slots adventure with Slots Ninja! What better way to start playing your favorite online casino than with the Slots Ninja itself? Unlock the doors to your own golden kingdom when you play Slots Ninja!

Get started playing with not just a boost, but a huge boost with your first four deposits. Claim a 350% welcome slots bonus with all four deposits, plus receive 30 free extra spins on Zhanshi. That’s a total of 120 free spins total!

The welcome bonus is valid for slots, keno and scratch cards only. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 40x wagering. The total maximum allowed bet is $10 while the bonus is active. If you are depositing with Cryptocurrencies, you receive your own special little welcome bonus. Slots Ninja will boost your first crypto match by 500% instead of the traditional 350%. More details of the welcome bonus and free spins can be found once you claim the bonuses. Free spin winnings have their own terms and conditions.

Make sure to visit Slots Ninja’s coupon section. There are daily bonuses available to claim with just about every deposit made. There are also free spin offers, other reload specials and tons more.