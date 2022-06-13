60% BONUS on Cirque De Paris, Slotland’s Game of the Month

Enjoy extra match bonuses and a chance to win the monthly contest playing Slotland’s Game of the Month

Every month Slotland chooses a game of the month for its players to enjoy a couple different match bonuses exclusively for the game, and the chance for players to win some cold hard cash just for playing with its Monthly Contest.

Cirque De Paris is Slotlands Game of the Month this month. Enjoy a 60% and 44% bonus plus earn tickets all month long for the Monthly Contest.

60% Bonus- coupon code GOTMCRYPTO

Deposit $30-$500 to claim an extra 60% twice per day. The bonus is valid on Cirque De Paris only and is valid with Cryptocurrency deposits.

44% Bonus- coupon code GOTM44

Deposit $30-$300 to claim an extra 44% twice per day valid on Cirque De Paris only. The bonus is subject to 25x wagering.

Turn all your spins into extra cash when you join the Monthly Contest. Earn tickets as you play the game of the month. There is over $1000 up for grabs with 1st place paying out $300 in cash.

For every 100 spins you earn one ticket into the draw. Winners will be randomly drawn and notified on July 17th.