A Motley Crue of Characters Featured at Everygame Poker Free

September 5, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is giving free spins on four games in its Nucleus Gaming collection: Bandits & Bounties, Wins Ahoy, Wings of Victory and Legend of Azteca.

Slots players can claim free spins when they deposit as little as $25 and can win up to $250 from their free spins.

Bandits & Bounties has a Stick & Re-spin feature that’s triggered after any spin with no win. Any random symbol can suddenly become sticky and award a re-spin. Re-spins continue until there is a win with this sticky symbol. The Sheriff’s Wild Boost feature can also kick in after a non-winning spin, increasing the chance that Sticky Wilds will appear.

In the brand-new Wins Ahoy, pirates steal adjacent symbols and add them to their collection of stolen booty. When the Admiral appears, he returns the booty to the Navy and wins a payout equivalent to three of a kind. Skull and Crossbones scatters trigger free spins where players can win up to 1000 free spins in a battle between pirates and the navy.

Inspired by Tom Cruise in Top Gun, Wings of Victory is a 100 payline video slot with generous scatter pays that award free spins. Wilds stick for the next two spins when part of a winning combination.

Players travel deep into the jungle, where sacred treasure abounds in Legend of Azteca. In this unique 5-reel, 16 payline collapsing reel slot, columns of gems on the middle reel transform into Wilds.

All four games are found under the Nucleus Games tab in the casino games section.

FREE SPINS BONUSES

Available September 5-12, 2022

30 Free Spins on Bandits and Bounties

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: VARMINT30

60 Free Spins on Wins Ahoy

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: SHIP60

80 Free Spins on Wings of Victory

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: FLIGHT80

100 Free Spins on Legend of Azteca

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code: MESO100

BLACKJACK QUEST

Until Sunday, Blackjack players can win $50 cash prizes by collecting two Natural Blackjacks, one Colored Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack. (Wagering requirement 25X.)

Everygame Poker offers casino games from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Tangente and Worldmatch and hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.