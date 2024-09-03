Bass Baggin’ is now LIVE at Uptown Aces Casino!

Get ready to embark on a thrilling fishing adventure with Uptown Aces Casino’s latest slot release, Bass Baggin’, brought to you by SpinLogic!

Whether you’re a seasoned angler or just love the excitement of reeling in big wins, this game has everything you need to hook some serious payouts.

Bass Baggin’ Bonus Offer

To celebrate the launch of Bass Baggin’, Uptown Aces Casino is offering two irresistible bonuses that are sure to enhance your gaming experience:

30 Free Spins on Bass Baggin’

Bonus Code: FREE30BAGGIN

FREE30BAGGIN No Deposit Required

Max Cash Out: $180

$180 Wagering Requirement: 60x

60x Availability: August 29 – September 4, for all players

Dive straight into the action with 30 free spins on Bass Baggin’. This no-deposit offer gives you the perfect opportunity to explore the game and potentially reel in some big wins without risking your own cash. Just use the code FREE30BAGGIN and start spinning!

300% up to $3000 + 33 Spins on Bass Baggin’

Bonus Code: NEWBAGGIN

NEWBAGGIN Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 Wagering Requirement: 30x (Bonus), 20x (Free Spins)

30x (Bonus), 20x (Free Spins) No Max Cash Out

Availability: August 29 – September 4, for new players

New players can cast their lines with a whopping 300% match bonus up to $3,000, plus an extra 33 spins on Bass Baggin’. This generous offer is the perfect bait to hook those big wins. With a minimum deposit of just $20, you’ll be ready to jump onboard and explore everything this exciting game has to offer.

Jump Onboard Our Fisherman Friend’s Tinny and Hit the Lake!

Bass Baggin’ takes you on a serene yet thrilling fishing trip, where every spin offers the chance to catch largemouth payouts. With its vibrant 5×3 grid and 25 paylines, this game is packed with exciting features that can turn any spin into a big win.

One of the standout features is the Wild Fisherman symbol, which can randomly take over the reel and substitute for all other symbols, increasing your chances of landing a winning combination. But that’s not all—landing 3 or more Bass Scatter symbols anywhere on the board triggers the Free Games feature. For every Wild or Scatter on the gameboard, you’ll be awarded 2 free games.

During the Free Games, the action heats up! Wilds will automatically take over any reel where a Wild or Scatter appears, giving you even more opportunities to reel in those big wins. And if you’re lucky enough to trigger the feature with 4 Scatters, your prizes are multiplied by 2x. If you manage to land 5 Scatters, your prizes are boosted by a whopping 10x!

And don’t forget the Progressive Jackpots! After any spin, the Minor or Major jackpots can randomly activate, potentially delivering a massive payout when you least expect it.

Spin Bass Baggin’ and Catch Largemouth Payouts Today!

Feel the thrill of the catch and the excitement of big wins with Bass Baggin’ at Uptown Aces Casino. Whether you’re spinning the reels with your free spins or diving in with the massive 300% bonus offer, this game promises endless fun and plenty of opportunities to reel in a big one. Don’t miss out—these offers are only available from August 29 to September 4, so cast your line and start spinning today!