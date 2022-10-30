Betsoft’s Wilds of Fortune Slot Month at Slots Capital

November 1, 2022 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino recently added games from Betsoft to its growing collection of slots and table games. This month, one of Betsoft’s newest games has been chosen as the casino’s Slot of the Month.

Wilds of Fortune has Expanding Wilds that can trigger free re-spins and scatters that award instant prizes. All through November, players can claim a 300% deposit bonus – up to $7500 – to get extra play time on this classic fruitie with generous bonus features.

Wilds of Fortune is a retro-style game set in an old-school Las Vegas casino. Jazzy lounge music and the sound of slot machines fill the air. When Wilds appear on any of its three middle reels, they expand to cover the entire reel. As soon as all wins are paid, free re-spins begin. The expanded Wilds remain as the reels keep spinning until there is a win. The Scatter is a Money Bag. Three or more pay an instant win up to $500 no matter where they are on the reels.

SLOT OF THE MONTH BONUS

300% Bonus – up to $7500

Bonus code: WILDFORTUNE300

Min. deposit $25. Roll-over 45X.

Bonus to be played on Wilds of Fortune slot

Slots Capital has games from Rival Gaming, Betsoft, Arrow’s Edge, Qora Games, Saucify and Dragon Gaming and is known for its generous player bonuses, VIP program and comp points.