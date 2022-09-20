Casino Extreme’s Stairway to Se7en $35,000 Prize Tournament

Climb the Stairway to Seven for a chance to win a share of $35,000 with Casino Extreme

Climb the Stairway to Seven for a chance to take home first place prize worth $7,000 or one of the other 200 prizes worth $35,000. Get yourself a one-way ticket by rocking the non-progressive slots to earn points and make your way to the top of the leaderboard.

The leaderboard will update every 24 hours so make sure to see where you stand on the rankings. Prizes will be credited on September 30th. Players must have made at least 3 deposits to participate. This is a points calculation-based tournament promotion where you earn one point for every $50 wagered on the slots. Additional points will also be earned for each deposit made.

Deposit Points

$20 – $49.99 +1 point

$50 – $99.99 +5 points

$100 – $199.99 +15 points

$200 + +50 points

Reward prizes terms and conditions; all cash prizes have no restrictions. Free chip prizes are subject to 40x wagering and has a 3x max cashout. The maximum allowed bet per hand is $10 and only non-progressive slots are available to be played.

Play Casino Extreme today to start climbing the stairs!