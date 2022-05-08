CasinoLuck and Hacksaw Gaming Puts on New $5K Tournament!

Play to Win €5,000 in Prizes in the Hacksaw Gaming Tournament! Top 100 will walk away as winners and the grand prize is €1,000

Wanted: Players who are looking to have some fun and win a share of a $5,000 prize pool! If we have found the right players, then head on over to Casino Luck and play the Hacksaw Gaming tournament for a chance to scoop up some great prizes. The top 100 finishers will walk away a winner with the grand prize worth $1,000.

Spin any of the Hacksaw eligible games; Joker Bombs, The Bowery Boys, Wanted Dead of a Wild, Chaos Crew or Hand of Anubis to earn points. The higher the wins the more points you earn. Points are earned based on the following formula; the sum of the single highest win in relation to your bet. Example, if you wager $1 per spin and win $5 for that spin then you earn 5 points. The minimum bet is 0.10 per spin to qualify.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $750

3rd place- $500

4th place- $300

5th place- $200

6th-10th place- $100

11th-20th place- $50

21st-50th place- $25

51st-100th place- $10

Join in on the fun today at CasinoLuck, but hurry you only have until May 11th to get your spins in! All winners will be credited on May 12th. No wagering will be required on any of the prizes.