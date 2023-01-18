Celebrate 2023 at Uptown Aces w/ 3 New Year Bonuses!

Let’s celebrate that we’re in 2023! Uptown Aces is splurging on promotions, free spins, and cash giveaways!

Uptown Aces has everything you need to win big this year with their 2023 New Year’s Bonus Package. You’ll get a 123% bonus, followed by a 223% bonus, plus 3×23 Free Spins and an extra $123 Chip along the way!

There is an extra benefit for bonus free depositors, video poker players, and blackjack players at Uptown Aces. Think you’d like some extra playing cash to play Blackjack, video poker, progressive jackpots, or even an Instant Cashback Reward if you prefer no bonuses? Don’t forget to take advantage of the following extra promotions if this sounds good to you.

Daily Blackjack, Progressive Jackpots and Video Poker bonuses.

Coupon Code- 25ACES for 25% extra, claimable 2x a day

Coupon Code- JACKPOTACES for 50% extra, claimable 2x a day

Contact customer support for 200% extra, claimable once a month

Would you rather play your favorite games without a bonus? Make a deposit and get 25% cashback. If your deposit went bust and you want to try again, this cashback offer is one of the best out there.

Uptown Aces also has a cashback offer that allows customers to claim a refund on their lost deposits. The offer applies to all customers who lose deposits of $10 or more within 48 hours of making the deposit. To claim, customers must submit a request within the specified time frame and have a zero balance in their accounts.

Remember, in order to claim you must submit your request within 48 hours after losing your deposit. The minimum deposit to qualify is $10. All accounts must have a zero balance to be eligible.