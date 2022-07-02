Celebrate an Independent Win with 3 Sparkling Bonuses

Let’s celebrate all our freedoms with a spark in July! Take advantage of this Independence Day holiday and play all Slotland’s cool slots! Happy Independence Day…

Celebrate all the freedoms when you play Slotland this month and grab a code or two during the Independence Day holiday. Enjoy your freedom and celebrate the land of the free all weekend long up until Wednesday July 6th.

Start your weekend off spinning the mini-slot for a chance to win a free chip worth $10, $15 or $20. To be eligible for the free chip you must have made at least one deposit worth at least $45 in the last 30 days. The free chip has a max cashout of 10x the amount.

122% Liberty Match

Claim code LIBERTYWINS and deposit $100-$300 to claim an extra 122% match redeemable one time to play Neon Reels, Vegas Vibes, Light the Night, Race for Office, Vegas Mania, Texas Destiny, and Sheriff’s Secret

77% Crypto Match

Claim code CRYPTOJULY and deposit $5-$500 to claim an extra 77% redeemable twice per day. The bonus is valid for all slots and crypto deposits only

50% Freedom Match

Claim bonus code JULY4TH and make a deposit of $5-$99 for 25% extra or $100-$300 for 50% extra. The bonus is redeemable twice per day and is subject to 25x wagering.