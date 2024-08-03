Celebrate the International Month of the Bear at Everygame

Celebrate the International Month of the Bear with Everygame’s Thrilling Promotions and Games

Everygame Casino Red is gearing up for an exhilarating celebration this International Month of the Bear, offering a lineup of thrilling new promotions and spectacular bonuses.

New Slot at Everygame Casino: Escape the North

Prepare for a mythical adventure with Everygame Casino’s newest slot game, Escape the North. Developed by SpinLogic, this epic slot takes players on a journey through the land of ancient Norse warriors, promising a blend of action and excitement that’s hard to match.

Escape the North features multiplier sticky wilds, a bonus bet feature, and a buy bet feature. The game’s scatter symbol, represented by a snake, can trigger ten free games, adding an extra layer of thrill to every spin.

Key Features:

Multiplier Sticky Wilds : Odin, the multiplier sticky wild, can lock in place and increase the multiplier with every non-winning spin, offering potential for bigger wins.

: Odin, the multiplier sticky wild, can lock in place and increase the multiplier with every non-winning spin, offering potential for bigger wins. Countdown Sticky Wilds : This feature grants up to four re-spins, ramping up the action and the chance for additional wins. Both types of wilds can appear during free games and regular spins.

: This feature grants up to four re-spins, ramping up the action and the chance for additional wins. Both types of wilds can appear during free games and regular spins. Buy Feature : Players can purchase access to special features and free games at any time. When 13 free games are bought using this feature, the multiplier remains in position, even during non-winning spins.

: Players can purchase access to and free games at any time. When 13 free games are bought using this feature, the multiplier remains in position, even during non-winning spins. Bonus Bet Feature: This guarantees at least one wild symbol will appear on every spin, enhancing the overall excitement.

As one of the oldest and most trusted online casinos globally, Everygame Casino boasts a vast collection of full-featured slots and table games from SpinLogic, ensuring there’s something for every type of player.

Exclusive Affiliate Deal

To celebrate the launch of Escape the North, Everygame Casino is offering an exclusive affiliate deal:

Bonus : 200% up to $5,000 + 50 spins

: 200% up to $5,000 + 50 spins Code : ESCAPE200

: ESCAPE200 Details : Minimum deposit: $20 Maximum bonus amount: $5,000 Standard wagering requirements: 30x deposit + bonus Free spins are valid only for Escape the North Winnings from free spins are subject to 10x wagering No expiry date

:

This International Month of the Bear, immerse yourself in the excitement and adventures at Everygame Casino. With incredible promotions, spectacular bonuses, and thrilling new games like Escape the North, there’s never been a better time to join the fun.