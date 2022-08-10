Celebrate with Mr Green’s €30,000 BIG Summer Giveaway!

Celebrate 14 awesome years with Mr Green! Play and Win in the €30,000 BIG Summer Giveaway

Mr Green is celebrating 14 awesome years of fun and entertainment! What better way to celebrate than by offering $30,000 in cash gifts!

A total of 410 cash prizes will be won throughout the entirety of the promotion. All prizes are awarded at random meaning any qualifying spin could trigger the cash drop. The promotion is split up into two parts. The first one runs until August 14th with a total of 205 cash prizes being offered, and the second part August 15th through the 21st.

To have a chance at winning one of the great cash prize drops just opt-in and play any slot from the Birthday Game Collection and wager a minimum $0.20 per spin. Remember, any spin can be the triggering cash drop spin.

Cash Drop Prizes

4x$1,000

4x$500

2x$250

15x$100

15x$75

30x$50

135x$25

On top of the random cash drops three players who have wagered the most on the qualifying games throughout the promotion will be awarded $1,400 in cash.

Why not get a little boost to help you trigger the winning cash drop spin! When you join Mr Green you will receive 100% up to $100 with your first deposit.

Wager at least $20 on the casino games, including the Birthday Game Collection, and you will unlock 100 free spins. Receive another 20 days of 5 free spins after you play your first deposit.