Cinco de Mayo w/ Free Spins & Extra Pesos at Slots Capital

May 5, 2022 (Press Release) — To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Slots Capital Casino is giving 20 free spins on Popping Piñatas from Rival Gaming, it’s favorite Mexican-themed slot. They’re also giving extra cash to play on El Mariachi, a wild west game from Dragon Gaming set south of the border.

Every May 5th, Mexicans and friends of Mexicans all over the world celebrate Mexico’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla. In Mexico, the celebration is mainly ceremonial. In America, it’s a mucha grande fiesta celebrating of Mexican culture, cuisine, and heritage that generates beer sales on par with Super Bowl.

“Ole, gringo! Bring on the burritos and beer!” laughed the casino’s blogger, Slots Lotty.

CINCO DE MAYO CASINO BONUSES

Available to all monthly depositors May 5 – 31, 2022

20 Free Spins on Popping Piñatas

Bonus code: ARRIBA20

Max. cash-out $180

Popping Piñatas features two mariachis who serenade the beautiful Catalina, break pinatas for her and even help her find her precious chihuahua, Pequeño – all in the hope of getting a kiss from the lovely senorita. Three or more piñatas trigger the Pick ’em Pinatas Bonus Round where players break open pinatas to win coins. Three or more Missing Dog symbols starts the Where’s Pequeño Bonus Round.

Deposit $25, Get $100

Bonus code: MARIACHI100

300% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: HOLA300

Bonus to be played on Popping Pinatas, El Mariachi and Loco 7s

Inspired by the popular movie featuring Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, El Mariachi takes players to a Wild West Mexican saloon. Three or more bonus symbols trigger up to 20 free spins. Hitting Bonus symbols during free spins enables extra features: Sticky Wilds, 2X Multipliers, Win-Both-Ways and additional free spins.

Loco 7s is a three-reel, single payline game with red, white and green bars, chili peppers, 7s, 77s, and 777s spinning on its reels. A mariachi musician serenades after each winning spin. Players can bet as little as a penny per spin and have mucha fun for just a few pesos.

Slots Capital has a huge selection of games from several leading online casino games providers. Popping Piñatas and Loco 7s are from Rival Gaming. El Mariachi is by Dragon Gaming.