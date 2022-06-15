CryptoSlots Enters Twilight Zone with New Full Moon Slot

June 15, 2022 (Press Release) – This week, CryptoSlots introduces Full Moon, an eerie, dark fantasy game with increasing win multipliers during its free spins bonus rounds. Until June 25th, the crypto-only online casino will add 70% to deposits, giving players up to $350 in bonus cash to play on the new game.

Full Moon is a dark and mysterious game with vampires and werewolves spinning on its four reels. Bonus symbols trigger up to 15 free spins. During free spins, the win multiplier increases with each winning spin, up to 5X.

Full Moon has an unusual 3-3-2-3 grid with just two oversized symbols on the fourth reel.

With 20 paylines and two coin values to choose from ($0.01 or $0.05), players can bet from $0.20 to $16 per spin.

INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available until June 25, 2022

70% Moon Match

Deposits of $50 – $500

Bonus code: FULLMOON

Wagering requirement: 38X. May be claimed twice per day.

Valid for Full Moon only.

37% Match Bonus

Min. deposit: $5

Bonus code: SUPERMOON

Wagering requirement: 35X. May be claimed up to three times a day.

Valid for all games.

Created by Slotland, an online casino pioneer, CryptoSlots has dozens of provably fair slots as well as video poker and Keno. Players earn free tickets in the monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto as they play any game. They also earn tokens to play the million-dollar Jackpot Trigger game.