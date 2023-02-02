CryptoSlots Romantic New ‘Amore High Limit’ for Valentines

February 2, 2023 (Press Release) – CryptoSlots, a crypto-only online casino, has just added another high limit game to its collection. The romantic new Amore High Limit is a tribute to Romeo and Juliet, two of the most famous lovers of all time. Players can bet up to $240 per spin on this high limit game.

February 4 – 7, there’s an up to $1500 deposit boost available to try the new game.

The Scatter in this beautifully illustrated game is Romeo & Juliet at a Masked Ball. Three or more Scatters trigger a two-stage bonus game. In the first stage, players are shown a collection of ornate masks like those worn at the Capulet’s ball where Romeo and Juliet first met. They choose up to nine masks to reveal more free spins, increased win multipliers or instant cash. Then, up to 25 free spins with up to 3X multiplier begin.

Romeo and Juliet, the story of two Italian youths from feuding families, is one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays. With doves fluttering across a backdrop of delicate pink roses, and with such rewarding bonus features, Amore High Limit is destined to be one of CryptoSlots’ most popular games.

INTRODUCTORY BONUSES – Available February 2-7, 2023

Amore Boost

111% on deposits of $750 – $1,500

101% on deposits of $400 – $749

91% on deposits of $200 – $399

Bonus code: ROMEO

May be redeemed twice. Wagering requirement: 41X

Valid for new Amore High Limit only.

Match Bonus Top-ups

44% for deposits $350 – $800

33% for deposits $50 – $349

Bonus code: JULIET

Wagering requirement: 35X. May be claimed up to three times a day.

Valid for all games.

At CryptoSlots, all deposits and withdrawals are in cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, Tether or USD Coin. Cryptocurrency transactions are quick and easy and transaction fees are low.

When they play Amore High Limit – or any of CryptoSlots’ unique games — players earn tokens to play the million-dollar Jackpot Trigger game where three matching symbols can pay $10,000, $100,000 or even $1,000,000. They also earn free tickets in the monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto.