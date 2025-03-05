Dance with Mummies and Claim up to $1750 from March 6-12

Get Groovy in Ancient Egypt with Shake Your Mummymaker! at SlotsCapital.lv and Enjoy a 175% Deposit Bonus

March 6, 2025 (Press Release) – Get ready for an electrifying adventure as Slots Capital Casino invites players to step into an ancient Egyptian dance party with Shake Your Mummymaker!, the latest thrilling slot from Rival. From March 6-12, 2025, players can groove alongside animated mummies and pharaohs while claiming a 175% deposit bonus, up to $1750.

Shake Your Mummymaker! – A Dance Party with a Jackpot Twist

This high-energy 5-reel slot breathes new life into ancient Egypt, transforming its legendary mummies into party-loving dancers. With dazzling visuals, immersive soundtracks, and exhilarating gameplay, Shake Your Mummymaker! ensures that every spin is packed with excitement.

Key features of this vibrant slot include:

Hold & Win Bonus Feature – Collect Prize Symbols (Rings) to unlock cash prizes, including a shot at one of four jackpots .

– Collect to unlock cash prizes, including a shot at one of . Wild Mummy Symbol with a 2x Multiplier – Enhances winning combinations for even bigger payouts.

– Enhances winning combinations for even bigger payouts. Bonus Buy Feature – Jump straight into the action and trigger the bonus round instantly.

– Jump straight into the action and trigger the bonus round instantly. Enhanced Mobile Portrait Mode UI – Enjoy a seamless gaming experience on the go.

– Enjoy a seamless gaming experience on the go. Turbo Speed Button – Fast-track your spins for non-stop thrills.

“Put on your dancing shoes and join the mummies for a shot at discovering hidden riches. The music is pumping, the mummies are grooving, and Egypt’s treasures are waiting for you in Shake Your Mummymaker!.” – Steven Vaughn, SlotsCapital Casino Manager.

175% Deposit Bonus up to $1750 – Unlimited Redemptions!

To celebrate the launch of this groovy new slot, Slots Capital Casino is offering players an exclusive 175% deposit bonus with unlimited redemptions throughout the promotional period.

Bonus Details:

Bonus Percentage: 175%

175% Maximum Bonus: $1,750 (No max cashout)

$1,750 (No max cashout) Bonus Code: MUMMY175

Minimum Deposit: $25

$25 Wagering Requirement: 36X (deposit + bonus)

36X (deposit + bonus) Available to ALL PLAYERS from March 6-12, 2025

from March 6-12, 2025 Bonus valid for play on Shake Your Mummymaker! by Rival

Spin, Dance, and Win Big at SlotsCapital.lv

Captivating players worldwide, Slots Capital Casino is known for its vast collection of games, rewarding promotions, and top-tier gaming experience. Whether you’re a casual player or a high roller, this electrifying new slot and bonus offer are not to be missed!

Join the mummies in Shake Your Mummymaker! and claim your 175% bonus today!

Ready to dance with the undead and rake in ancient treasures? Head over to Slots Capital now and get started!