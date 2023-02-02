€750K Prizes on Pragmatic’s Games of the Year at Wild Slots

Do you feel lucky today? For your chance to win daily prizes, play Wild Slots and take part in the Pragmatic’s Games of the Year promotion.

There are only a few days left until Pragmatic’s Games of the Year promotion over at Wild Slots will give you a chance to win $750,000 in prizes. Take part in Pragmatic’s biggest games of the year, Big Bass Splash and Sugar Rush, for a chance to win $5,000 and $2,000 in daily prize drops.

From now until February 5th, players are invited to play Big Bass Splash or Sugar Rush in order to qualify for one of the cash prizes. If you place a minimum wager of $0.50 on either game, you may have a chance of triggering one of the random daily cash drops. You are eligible for the promotion if you bet any amount that qualifies or higher.

A total of $5,000 is up for grabs every day in the daily prize giveaways. There are multiple daily prize drops that can be won by players during the promotional period.

You’re feeling lucky today, aren’t you? Take advantage of the daily prize drops by joining Wild Slots today and playing for your chance to land one of the daily prizes. The first deposit you make at Wild Slots will be boosted 100% up to $100, plus you will receive 100 free spins on the Book of Dead game.

The second deposit after the first deposit will be credited with a 50% new player reload bonus offer up to $50 once the first deposit has been made.