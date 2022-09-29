Everygame, 10 Spins on New “Captain’s Quest: Treasure Island

September 30, 2022 (Press Release) – Ahoy me hearties – there’s a brand-new pirate-themed slot game in the casino games section at Everygame Poker Captain’s Quest: Treasure Island.

New slot features Nudging Wilds with free spins where wins can be multiplied up to 40X. This weekend (September 30 – October 3), active players can take ten free spins on the new game.

The new Captain’s Quest: Treasure Island whisks players away to the high seas where fortune awaits. They set sail with the legendary pirate Captain as he and his crew face the unexplored oceans to find treasure beyond anyone’s wildest expectations. When the seas get rough, players can be sure that the Captain will lead them onward to great riches and greater fame.

The Captain is a three-row tall symbol and is Wild. Any partial appearance results in a nudge up or down to fill the reel and reveal his full glory. Three of these reels trigger ten free spins. During Free Spins, all Wild reels become Treasure Reels that start with a 2X win multiplier. Additional Wilds increase the multiplier by one. When more than one Treasure Reel is part of a winning combination, those multipliers are also multiplied. This can lead to explosively large wins, with multipliers of up to 40X or more!

INTRODUCTORY BONUS:

10 FREE SPINS ON NEW CAPTAIN’S QUEST – TREASURE ISLAND

Available September 30 – October 3, 2022

All players that have made at least one deposit can take ten free spins on the new Captain’s Quest: Treasure Island. These will be automatically credited when logging on to the game.

Everygame Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. And, in its growing Casino Games section, it has slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch.

Rags to Witches, a brand-new Halloween slot game from Betsoft, is coming on October 13th. Also from Betsoft, Trinity Reels, with a whopping 177,147 ways to win, arrives October 27th.