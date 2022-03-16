Everygame Casino, 50 Free Spins on New Copy Cat Fortune

March 16, 2022 (Press Release) — Everygame Casino has just unveiled Copy Cat Fortune, a new game from Realtime Gaming with a brilliant new Reel Copy feature that duplicates symbols to create multiple chances for winning paylines.

Until April 15th, Everygame Casino is giving an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game. Players can get free spins by depositing as little as $20.

Copy Cat Fortune features two loveable but mischievous pink kittens that can copy stacks of symbols and create additional winning paylines. If all symbols on the first reel match, the “Reel Copy” feature copies that stack of symbols to one, two, three or even all four of the other reels as well. With so many matching symbols, multiple payouts are inevitable.

Bonus symbols trigger up to 8 free spins. Players are given a choice of features: extra free spins, extra paylines, or up to 5X multipliers.

The Mystery Stacks feature can be randomly triggered after any spin. Each reel contains a consecutive stack of mystery positions which are replaced by a game symbol during each reel spin.

COPY CAT FORTUNE INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Copy Cat Fortune

Min. deposit just $20

Code: COPYCAT150

Available until April 15th

PLAYERS COMPETE FOR TOP WEEKLY PRIZES

To add to the excitement of the casino experience, Everygame Casino players compete with each other for top weekly bonus prizes. The current $240,000 Spring Fortune casino bonus contest will award $30,000 in weekly prizes until May 2nd. Players earn points when they play and, every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each.

Everygame Casino has a huge selection of real money online casino games and it adds new games every month. Last month it introduced the exotic new Thai Emerald slot and next month, for Easter, it will add the new Run Rabbit Run. Thai Emerald has Mystery Stacked symbols that can trigger 8 Free Spins. Run Rabbit Run features Mr. Rabbit wilds that can hop to the fill the other two positions on the reel as well.