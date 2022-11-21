Everygame Casino 50 Free Spins on Santa’s Reel Wheel Slot

November 23, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino has just introduced a new Christmas slot game and is offering a special introductory bonus until New Year’s Eve.

Santa’s Reel Wheel has a unique game format — three single-line games and a bonus wheel. Players’ first spin is on the lowest line and they move up one level with each win. When they win on the top line, they get a spin on Santa’s Bonus Wheel.

Prizes on Santa’s Bonus Wheel include Mini, Minor, Major or Grand cash prizes. It can also grant a spin on Santa’s Mega Wheel or activate the Fireworks Feature.

The Mega Wheel awards free spins that begin on the second line. It can also trigger the Fireworks Feature.

The Fireworks Feature gives three free spins with all three lines in play at once. Special Fireworks symbols appear randomly and stick for the next spin. If all 15 positions on the reels become filled with Fireworks symbols, players win 1000X their triggering bet.

If Santa’s Bonus Wheel is activated during free games, it will either award extra free games or the Fireworks Bonus.

SANTA’S REEL WHEEL INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Santa’s Reel Wheel

Min. deposit just $20

Code: WHEEL150

Available until December 31st.

$120,000 FAIRYTALE CASINO BONUS CONTEST CONTINUES

Competition for top weekly bonuses in the Fairytale Bonus Contest continues until December 5th. Everygame Casino players automatically earn points when they play any game. Each week, 300 players with the most points win $30,000 in prizes — up to $500 each. The top 20 each week are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Everygame Casino is known around the world for its huge selection of real-money online casino games. The next new arrival will be Goblins: Gluttony of Gems coming December 7th. This glittering new game will have a Hold and Spin feature and free spins with a choice of Wild Reels or Golden Coins.