Everygame Casino Giving 50 Free Spins on New Desert Raider

September 14, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino has just unveiled Desert Raider, an action-packed adventure game with Expanding Wilds and Morphing Symbols.

An introductory bonus available until October 15th gives players up to $5000 and 50 free spins on the new game.

Inspired by Indiana Jones, Desert Raider features an action hero that could be right out of a 1930s film serial. The swaggering adventurer searches ancient Egyptian ruins that hide untold treasures. He’s the game’s Expanding Wild symbol and covers the entire reel whenever he appears.

Scatters trigger up to 14 free spins. Before they begin, one symbol is chosen randomly to act as a Special Morphing symbol. It expands to cover its entire reel when it appears during free spins.

DESERT RAIDER INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Desert Raider

Min. deposit just $20

Code: DESERT150

Available until: October 15th

Introductory bonus for another new game released earlier this month is still available. Neon Wheel 7s is a heart-pounding new medium volatility three-reel slot game. Players spin its Bonus Wheel to win multipliers, free spins or even a $5000 jackpot.

NEON WHEEL 7s INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Neon Wheel 7s

Min. deposit just $20

Code: NEON150

Available until: September 30th

$120,000 OKTOBERFEST CASINO BONUS CONTEST CONTINUES

Everygame Casino players will be competing for top weekly prizes in the Oktoberfest Casino Bonus Contest until October 3rd. They automatically earn points when they play any game and every week 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each.

Everygame Casino is known around the world for its huge selection of real-money online casino games. Vegas XL, coming September 28th, will have special over-sized symbols that award either free spins or a chance to play the Jackpot Pick Bonus game. Count Cashtacular, a new Halloween slot game, arrives October 12th.