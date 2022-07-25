Everygame Casino’s New Nine Realms Slot w/Introductory Bonus

July 27, 2022 (Press Release) — The new Nine Realms is now available at Everygame Casino. The mystical new slot game is an epic fantasy adventure with bigger than life characters and a magical Gatekeeper Portal with morphing symbols.

Until August 31st, depositing as little as $20, players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game.

Nine Realms is a very high volatility game. Players can expect a heart-pounding experience when they immerse themselves in this mystical world where ancient enemies battle for control of the Shield of Swords – and with it, a fiery kingdom.

The innovative new Gatekeeper Portal Feature can be randomly triggered on any non-winning spin. A cluster of Helmet symbols, in random locations on the gameboard, morphs into matching Warrior symbols. The Gatekeeper Portal is larger during Free Spins.

Three Scatter symbols trigger 7 free games. During free spins, the gameboard increases from 5×3 to 7×5. The expanded grid gives 78,125 chances for a winning combination on every spin.

NINE REALMS INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Nine Realms

Min. deposit just $20

Code: REALMS150

Available until August 31, 2022

An introductory bonus for the new Gem Strike slot, which arrived earlier this month, is also available until August 15th. Gem Strike is a low-volatility five-reel slot game with clusters of sparkling crystals spinning on Cascading Reels that can lead to multiple payouts on any spin. Lightning Bolt scatters trigger up to 50 free spins with multipliers increasing up to 5X.

GEM STRIKE INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Gem Strike

Min. deposit just $20

Code: GEMSTRIKE150

Available until August 15, 2022

$270,000 CASINO BONUS CONTEST CONTINUES UNTIL SEPTEMBER 5TH

The $270,000 Beach Party bonus contest will continue to award $30,000 in prizes every week until September 5th. Everygame players earn points as they play games and compete with each other for top weekly prizes — up to $500 each.

Everygame Casino is known around the world for its huge selection of real-money online casino games. Two new games from Realtime Gaming will debut in August: Doragons Gems and Neon Wheel 7s.