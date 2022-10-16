Everygame Free Spins/Bitcoin Deposits Cops & Robbers Slots

October 17, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker players can enjoy the thrill of the chase during Free Spins Week, October 17-24. Depositing players can get free spins on two exciting cops and robbers games: Return to Paris and Take the Bank. Players that deposit with Bitcoins can get 15 extra free spins. This week there will also be $50 prizes for Blackjack players.

Return to Paris, a sequel to the popular A Night in Paris, is a cops and robbers game set in the romantic French capital. When the Thief appears on the reels, he steals the museum treasure next to him and adds it to his collection. With each piece, the win multiplier for the next spin increases.

When the Cop arrives, he shines his flashlight on a stolen treasure and returns it to the museum. The returned treasure pays out like 3-of-a-kind for that symbol, multiplied by the current multiplier. When the cop and robber meet on the reels there’s a Wild Explosion and all symbols around them turn into Wilds. Mona Lisa symbols trigger up to 1000 free spins.

Take the Bank, Betsoft’s original cops-and-robbers slot, has sticky Wilds and a free spins bonus feature with extra Wilds. Robbers place Bombs on the reels during each regular spin and on every tenth spin, the bombs explode and become Wilds. Three Police Car symbols trigger 15 free spins, each with up to 10 sticky Wilds.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA SPINS WITH BITCOIN DEPOSITS

September 19-26, 2022

30 Free Spins on Return to Paris (45 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: FRENCHBIT

60 Free Spins on 7 Take the Bank (75 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: HEISTCOIN

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

BLACKJACK QUEST

This week there are bonuses at the Blackjack tables as well. Until Sunday, Blackjack players can win $50 cash prizes by collecting two Natural Blackjacks, one Colored Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack. (Wagering requirement 25X.)

Everygame Poker is the busiest poker site on the world-wide Horizon Poker Network. In its growing casino games section, it also offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch.