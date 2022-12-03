Everygame, Free Spins on Sleighin’ It with Bitcoin Deposits

December 5, 2022 (Press Release) – This week, Everygame Poker players can get free spins on two popular Christmas games, the brand-new Sleighin’ It and the ever-popular Take Santa’s Shop.

Players that deposit with Bitcoin will get extra free spins. Also this week, blackjack players can win a $75 prize by collecting a series of winning hands.

Because they’re so quick, easy and safe to use, and since transaction fees are so low, Bitcoins are very popular with online casino players. Getting 15 extra free spins with Bitcoin deposits makes them even more inviting!

Sleighin’ It is a new Christmas slot from Betsoft with Walking Wild Reels and four progressive jackpots. The jackpots are randomly triggered and, since they’re tied to other games, they get big quickly. Scatters give instant payouts and award free spins. During regular spins, entire reels can be filled with Wilds. During free spins, they become Walking Wild Reels that move to another reel on each spin.

One of Betsoft’s most popular games is the cops-and-robbers classic, Take the Bank. Take Santa’s Shop is a Christmas version. Like the original, it’s a progression game played in rounds of ten. Whenever a Holiday Robber symbol appears on the reels, it changes to an Ornament Bomb. Every ten spins, all Ornament Bombs explode and turn into Wilds. Three Santa’s Sleigh symbols trigger 15 free spins, each with up to ten Wilds.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA SPINS WITH BITCOIN DEPOSITS

December 5-12, 2022

30 Free Spins on Sleighin’ It (45 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: SLEIGHBIT

60 Free Spins on Take Santa’s Shop (75 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: CLAUSCOIN

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

BLACKJACK QUEST

December 5th to 11th, during the monthly Blackjack Quest, players can win $75 bonus prizes by collecting winning hands: two Natural Blackjacks, one Colored Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack. (Wagering requirement 25X.)

Everygame Poker is the busiest poker site on the world-wide Horizon Poker Network. In its growing casino games section, it also offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch.