Everygame, Get 50 Free Spins on Sexy New Mermaid Royale Slot

December 21, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino takes players on a deep-sea treasure hunt with its new Mermaid Royale slot game. The glittering new game has a special Bonus row, expanding Wilds, oversized symbols and random boosters.

An introductory bonus available until January 31st gives players up to $5000 and 50 free spins on the new game.

The $240,000 Polar Party casino bonus contest will continue to award $30,000 in prizes to top players every week until January 30th.

Four beautiful mermaids preside over a glittering undersea treasure in Mermaids Royale, a medium volatility game with 25 fixed paylines. This new game from Spin Logic has a 5X3 grid with a special three-reel Bonus Row above it.

When a Wild appears in the Bonus Row, all positions on the reel below it transform into Wilds.

There are three Scatters. Regular Scatters can trigger three free spins. Special Scatters can award four free spins. Three Treasure Chest Scatters, which appear only in the Bonus Row, award three re-spins with an oversized 3X3 symbol locked on the middle reels. The oversized symbols are the equivalent of nine matching symbols and increase chances of a winning combination.

Random Boosters are activated when one or more Special Scatters appear during a Free Games triggering spin. One Random Booster is activated for each Special Scatter. They award a full stack of Wilds on the fifth reel, double the win or double chances of Wilds appearing on the oversized symbol reel.

MERMAID ROYALE — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Mermaid Royale

Min. deposit just $20

Code: ROYALE150

Available until January 31st

$240,000 POLAR PARTY CASINO BONUS CONTEST

Everygame Casino players automatically earn points when they play any game. Every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each. During the Polar Party Casino Bonus Contest that continues until January 30th, players will compete with each other for $240,000 in prizes. Every week, the top 20 winners are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Everygame Casino is known around the world for its huge selection of real-money online casino games and for quick and easy payout of winnings.