Everygame Poker, 10 Free Spins on New Golden Dragon Inferno

November 25, 2022 (Press Release) – There’s a new Chinese slot game in the casino games section at Everygame Poker this week.

The new Golden Dragon Inferno is a luxurious, fast-paced game with Nudging Wilds and a Hold & Win bonus feature. This weekend, all active players can take ten free spins on the new game – and win up to $250.

In addition to the wild Golden Dragon, there are also Golden Buddhas, Golden Koi and Golden Turtles spinning on this game’s five reels as relaxing Asian music plays in the background.

Each reel contains positions where Stacked Mystery Symbols are replaced by one random symbol after the reel spin is complete. All Mystery Symbols will be the same, increasing chances of a winning combination.

A glorious golden dragon is this game’s Wild. When it appears on the middle reel, it expands to create a full Wild Reel and multiplies any win it’s part of by up to 10X.

Like several other new games from Betsoft, this one has their new Hold & Win bonus feature. When six or more Bonus symbols appear, they hold in place for three re-spins. Bonus symbols that appear during re-spins also stick and they re-set the number of remaining re-spins to three. When re-spins end, each Bonus symbols pays a Mini, Minor or Major cash prize ($18.75, $37.50 and $250 respectively). 15 Bonus symbols pays a Grand Prize of $2500.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS: 10 FREE SPINS

November 25-30, all players that have made at least one deposit can take ten free spins on the new Golden Dragon Inferno. These will be automatically credited when logging on to the game.

Everygame Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network and offers slots and table games from four games providers in its casino games section. The next new game, coming December 8th, will be Woodlanders. It features a family of forest fairies and has Stacked Mystery Symbols, Wilds that multiply wins up to 5X and free spins with Sticky Multiplier Wilds.