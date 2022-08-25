Everygame Poker, 10 Free Spins on New “Winds of Wealth” Slot

Peter McCullough
Everygame Poker Free Spins

August 26, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker has just added Betsoft’s new Winds of Wealth to its growing collection of real money online slots.

The music and the pink cherry orchard are serene – but the special features in this new game are anything but! This weekend (August 26-30), active players can take ten free spins on the new game.

Against a backdrop of cherry blossoms, and with peaceful Japanese music in the background, Winds of Wealth has a great new feature that increases chances of a big payout. Scatters award up to 25 free spins and an instant cash prize. During free spins, the Winds of Wealth feature blows the lowest value symbols away from the reels, leaving space for the higher value symbols to take over and bring more big wins.

Each reel has Stacked Mystery Symbol positions that are replaced with one random symbol. All the matching symbols can lead to great payouts.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS: 10 FREE SPINS ON NEW WINDS OF WEALTH
Available August 26-30, 2022

All players that have made at least one deposit can take ten free spins on the new Winds of Wealth. These will be automatically credited when logging on to the game.

Everygame Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. And, in its growing Casino Games section, it has slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch.

Peter McCullough
Peter McCullough, is our online poker/sports betting writer. He has been with us since our old website, Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com). Since rebranding to Casino Players Report, Peter continues to focus on the online poker/sports betting industry news.

