Everygame Poker 25 Free BJ Bets & Spins on Popular Slots

November 1, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is giving free spins on four popular slots this week and giving Blackjack players 25 free bets. The featured slots are all found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section.

Winds of Wealth and Book of Helios are new games but Stampede and Take the Bank are player favorites that players have returned to again and again.

Against a backdrop of cherry blossoms, and with peaceful Japanese music in the background, Winds of Wealth has a great new feature that increases chances of a big payout. Scatters award up to 25 free spins and an instant cash prize.

During free spins, the Winds of Wealth feature blows the lowest value symbols away from the reels, leaving space for the higher value symbols to take over and bring more big wins.

Stampede is a stunning tribute to the majestic animals of the African savannah. It’s an “all-ways-pay” slot machine with 1024 possible winning combinations on every spin. Three or more Acacia Tree scatters trigger up to 20 free spins where Wilds double or triple winnings.

Book of Helios is a fantasy game where a mystical book multiplies wins and triggers free spins. As free spins begin, Helios, the Sun god, charges onto the screen in his chariot and expands one random symbol to fill its entire reel. Expanded symbols multiply wins up to 5X and expanded Wilds can multiply each other, generating epic payouts.

Take the Bank is a 75 payline cops-and-robbers slot with sticky Wilds and a free spins bonus feature with extra Wilds. Robbers place Bombs on the reels during each regular spin and on every tenth spin, the bombs explode and become Wilds. Three Police Car symbols trigger 15 free spins, each with up to 10 sticky Wilds.

FREE SPINS ON BETSOFT SLOTS

Available November 1-7, 2022 only

30 Free Spins on Winds of Wealth

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: GALE30

60 Free Spins on Stampede

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: CHARGE60

80 Free Spins on Take the Bank

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: VAULT80

100 Free Spins on Book of Helios

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code: HELIOS100

FREE BLACKJACK BETS

Also this week (November 1-6), everyone gets 25 free blackjack bets. The free $2 bets are automatically available when logging on to any blackjack game.

In addition to its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network, Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section.