Everygame Poker Free Spins on Take the Bank Slot Game

January 2, 2023 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker has chosen one of its players all-time favorite games as its first Slot of the Month in 2023. Until January 31, depositing players can get free spins on Take the Bank and win up to $250.
Take the Bank is a fast-paced 75 payline cops-and-robbers slot with Sticky Wilds and a free spins bonus feature with extra Wilds. Robbers place Bombs on the reels during each regular spin and on every tenth spin, the bombs explode and become Wilds. Three Police Car symbols trigger fifteen free spins, each with up to ten sticky Wilds.
FREE SPINS ON THE SLOT OF THE MONTH — TAKE THE BANK
January 1-31, 2023
30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit
Coupon code: LOOT01
60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit
Coupon code: LOOTY02
80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit
Coupon code: LOOT03
100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit
Coupon code: LOOT04
Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.
New “Bounding Luck” Slot Coming for Chinese New Year
Betsoft’s new Bounding Luck arrives January 12th. Celebrating a bountiful Year of the Rabbit, which begins January 22nd, Bounding Luck has 1024 ways to win on every spin. During its Free Spins bonus feature, players can collect special Golden Rabbits which exchange lower paying symbols for the highest paying symbol. Active players will get ten free spins on the new game January 13-16.
Everygame Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. And, in its growing Casino Games section, it has slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch.
Everygame Poker
Deposit for Free Spins
- Multiple Free Spins with every Deposit!