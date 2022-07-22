Everygame Poker July Bonuses, Free Spins & Blackjack Bets

July 25, 2022 (Press Release) – It may seem like summer has only just begun but here it is, already the end of July. As the days start to get noticeably shorter, Everygame Poker is offering End-of-the-Month bonuses that give free spins on four popular Betsoft slots.

Starting, July 25-31, players that claim three free spins deposit bonuses can then take 75 free spins with no further deposit required.

The first three deposit bonuses give free spins on Hat Trick Hero, Lava Gold and Wild Drops. The final no deposit bonus gives 100 free spins on 88 Fortune Frenzy.

Hat Trick Hero is a soccer-themed game with Power Shot symbols that can trigger free spins. Collecting 15 Power Shot symbols during free spins wins 1000X the triggering bet.

Wild Drops is a glittering 5-reel with cascading symbols that can lead to multiple payouts on any spin. Collecting bonus symbols hidden under random gems wins free spins with nothing but Wilds on the center reel.

Lava Gold is a 5×5 Cluster Pay game set on a volcanic island, home to ferocious dinosaurs. Filling the Lava Meter wins free spins with up to 10X multiplier.

Floating in outer space, 88 Fortune Frenzy is a blazing hot new 3-reel with a special fourth reel that can award an 8X win multiplier, an instant 8x or 18x boost to their wager, or a free re-spin with multipliers.

END OF THE MONTH BONUSES

Available July 25-31, 2022 only

30 Free Spins on Hat Trick Hero

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: STRIKER30

40 Free Spins on Lava Gold

Min. deposit $35

Coupon code: MAGMA40

50 Free Spins on Wild Drops

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: PEARL50

75 Free Spins on 88 Frenzy Fortune

No deposit required – claim first three bonuses to qualify

Coupon code: FREE

FREE BLACKJACK BETS

Also this week (July 25-31) everyone gets 25 free blackjack bets. The free $2 bets are automatically available when logging on to any of the four blackjack games found under the Tangente tab in the casino games section.

Known around the world for its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network, Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section.