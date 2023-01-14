Everygame Poker Slots Players Follow the Call of the Wild

January 16, 2023 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker players will come face-to-face with wild animals as they journey deep into the jungle and into dangerous primordial forest during Free Spins Week January 16th to 23rd.

Depositing players can claim free spins on Jungle Stripes and Primal Wilderness, both found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section. Also this week, all players get 25 free blackjack bets.

Jungle Stripes has been one of Everygame players’ favorites since its debut last June. The Jungle King Tiger is a Sticky Expanding Wild. When it’s part of a winning combination, it locks in place and triggers a re-spin. At night glowing lotus flowers and fluorescent mushrooms grow from crystal rocks — and three Moonglow scatter symbols trigger ten free spins.

Set in a prehistoric forest with magical beauty, Primal Wilderness is a thrilling game that has a free spins feature with multiplying wilds. Bear Claw scatter symbols give instant cash payouts and trigger up to 20 free spins with wins multiplied up to 27X. An all-ways-pay game, there are 1024 chances of a winning combination on every spin.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available January 16 – 23, 2023 only

40 Free Spins on Jungle Stripes

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: TIGERS40

70 Free Spins on Primal Wilderness

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: BEAR70

FREE BLACKJACK BETS

Until Sunday, everyone gets 25 free blackjack bets. The free $2 bets are automatically available when logging on to any blackjack game January 16th to 22nd.

NEW VALENTINE’S GAME COMING SOON

Later this month, Everygame Poker will introduce a new game for Valentine’s. The new Heart’s Desire, a classic fruit machine with an amorous spin, arrives January 26th.

In addition to its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network, Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its Casino Games section.