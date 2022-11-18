Everygame Poker,10 Free Spins on Sleighin’ It Christmas Slot

November 18, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker has just added Sleighin’ It, a new Christmas slot game from Betsoft, to its casino games section.

This weekend, all active players can take ten free spins on the new game – and win up to $250. Next week, everyone gets 25 free blackjack bets.

Santa’s sleigh is full of bonus features in the new Sleighin’ It:

A randomly triggered progressive jackpot grows quickly since it’s linked to another new game (Rags to Witches).

The Wild Reels feature fills an entire reel with Wilds. During Free Spins, they are Walking Wild Reels that move to another reel for each spin.

Scatters trigger a Free Spins feature where players choose the number of Free Spins they receive and the number of Wild Reels that come with them.

Each reel has Stacked Mystery Symbol positions that can put big wins under the Christmas tree. Their symbols are replaced with matching symbols before the spin begins, increasing chances of a win.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS: 10 FREE SPINS ON NEW SLEIGHIN’ IT

November 18-21, all players that have made at least one deposit can take ten free spins on the new Sleighin’ It. These will be automatically credited when logging on to the game.

FREE BLACKJACK BETS

Next week (November 21-27), everyone gets 25 free blackjack bets. The free $2 bets are automatically available when logging on to any blackjack game.

Everygame Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network and offers slots and table games from four games providers in its casino games section. Golden Dragon Inferno, a Chinese-themed game with Stacked Mystery Symbols, Nudging Multiplier Wild Reels and a new Hold & Win Bonus, will debut November 24th.